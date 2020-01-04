East Bay Times Obituaries
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Ronald Chee Gam Lee


1934 - 2020
Ronald Chee Gam Lee
85
Oakland, CA
Ronald Chee Gam Lee was born 9/30/34, only son of Yick Sing Lee and Yuet Ping Wong Lee, in the province of Taisan, China. He passed away 12/25/2019. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Low, his wife of 54 yrs Jeanette, his five children, Laura, Lisa, Jacqueline, Julie Ann, Jason & 6 grandchildren. Ron's family immigrated to SF, CA in 1947. He attended Cal Poly, SLO, and obtained a degree in architectural design in 1962. He married Jeanette Jen on 9/16/1962. After they had a couple of children, they moved from SF to Oakland, CA in 1966. He was a devoted father & husband. He was a lifetime employee of over 30 years at PG&E. A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA , 1/18/2019, 10am. Pls RSVP to: [email protected]


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020
