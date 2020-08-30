1/1
Ronald Clark
1950 - 2020
Ronald Clark
Sept. 23, 1950 - Aug.16, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Ron passed away unexpectedly in his home in San Lorenzo, CA. He was 69 years old. He was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Alameda High and then served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 50 yrs. He was a devoted father to his children, Renee Tavares and Ryan Clark. Loving father-in-law to Tim Tavares and Liz CLark. He was adored by his grandchildren, Savannah, Gavin, John, Alex Poncey, Nathan and Sofia Clark. He is survived by his siblings, Cristina and David. He is Preceded in death by his loving parents, father, Donald Clark Sr., mother, Delores Diaz and brother, Donald, Jr. He is survived by many family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services privately held due to COVID19.


View the online memorial for Ronald Clark

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 29, 2020
Our heart felt condolences for your family. Rob was a great man and loved his family. Love and prayers, Lenny and Debbie Moniz
Debbie Moniz
Coworker
August 27, 2020
He was always a happy person who made everyone enjoy his company.
Judie Lane
Friend
