Ronald ClarkSept. 23, 1950 - Aug.16, 2020Resident of San LorenzoRon passed away unexpectedly in his home in San Lorenzo, CA. He was 69 years old. He was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Alameda High and then served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 50 yrs. He was a devoted father to his children, Renee Tavares and Ryan Clark. Loving father-in-law to Tim Tavares and Liz CLark. He was adored by his grandchildren, Savannah, Gavin, John, Alex Poncey, Nathan and Sofia Clark. He is survived by his siblings, Cristina and David. He is Preceded in death by his loving parents, father, Donald Clark Sr., mother, Delores Diaz and brother, Donald, Jr. He is survived by many family and friends who will miss him dearly.Services privately held due to COVID19.