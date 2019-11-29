East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald D. Sexauer


1929 - 2019
Ronald D. Sexauer Obituary
Ronald D. Sexauer
Dec. 22, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2019
Hayward
Ronald Duane Sexauer passed away at his home in Hayward, CA on Nov. 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Ron was born in San Diego, CA to Merle and Carolyn Sexauer where he resided until 1966 when he moved with his family to Castro Valley. He had two younger brothers Jerry and David. Ron was in the Air Force stationed in Wiesbaden Germany during the Korean War. His profession for over 40 years was commercial heating and air conditioning. Ron had a great love for animals, particularly cats and dogs. In his retirement, he enjoyed tinkering with vintage cars and trucks and attending car shows. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Postlewait, Debra Beaulieu, and Laura Druckhammer, and son Todd Sexauer, and grandchildren Ryan and Ashley Sexauer, and Kelsey Beaulieu. Justin Beaulieu, his eldest grandson, preceeded him in death in 2016. Funeral Services will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley on Dec. 3rd at 11 am with a reception to follow. Donations can be made to and/or the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019
