Ronald Day
11/16/49 – 10/09/19
Richmond
Ronald James (Ron) Day was born in Universal City, Missouri, to Raymond Glenn Day and Merle Elizabeth Day.
He joined the Army and was stationed overseas in South Korea and Germany. After leaving the Service he settled in the Bay Area and worked at The Ratcliff Architects of Emeryville as facilities manager for 28 years up until his final illness.
Ron is survived by his wife, Young Suk, his two older brothers Robert Glenn Day (Betty) and William Raymond Day (Shirley), William's children, Heather and Robert, and his many friends at work.
A loving, solid, hardworking individual, Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019