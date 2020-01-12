East Bay Times Obituaries
Ronald Denis Fleck


1944 - 2020
Ronald Denis Fleck Obituary
Ronald Denis Fleck
Aug 30, 1944 - Jan 7, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ronald Denis Fleck of Walnut Creek, CA and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on 1/7/2020, at the age of 75. He was born in New York City to Bernard and Vivian (Ludovici) Fleck. He is survived by his sons Scott Fleck and Corey Fleck, daughter-in-law Stephanie Fleck, and grandchildren Brittany, Haley, Tyler, and Ryan.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
