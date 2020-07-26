1/1
Ronald E. Ingram
1938 - 2020
August 17, 1938 - July 9, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Ronald E. Ingram, age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 9, 2020. Ron was born on August 17, 1938 in Duluth, MN to Earl and Angeline Ingram. He graduated from Denfeld High School and attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth. In 1959 the Ingram family moved West settling in Castro Valley, CA. Ron served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Ord where he fell in love with Carmel and the Central Coast. He was a loyal employee of Allstate Insurance, finishing his 37-year career as a Division Manager in the SF Metro Region. Ron was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and quality time with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 37 years, Natalie, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Athanasia, grandsons Jackson and Cameron, brother James, and sister Barbara Lydon. Due to these uncertain times, a Mass and celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
