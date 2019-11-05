Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Valley
19001 San Ramon Valley Blvd
San Ramon, CA
Ronald E. Stonebridge


1941 - 2019
Ronald E. Stonebridge Obituary
Ronald E Stonebridge
Jan 28, 1941-Oct 29, 2019
Resident of Danville
Ron passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Ron loved his family, duck hunting, fantasy football and SF Giants baseball. He was an account executive in the food industry for more than four decades. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He is survived by his son Ronald Scott Stonebridge and grandson Taylor Stonebridge, daughter Susan Paola Stonebridge and her daughters Amber Antonelli and Jasmine Antonelli and son Robert Russell Stonebridge and granddaughter Julianna Stonebridge. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Nov 9th, 1 p.m. at Church of the Valley, 19001 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2019
