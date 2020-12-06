Ronald Eugene Henderson
June 18, 1957 - November 25, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Ronald Eugene Henderson passed away surrounded by his family last Wednesday after a bout with late stage cancer. Ron was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Overland Park, Kansas.
He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School where he played trumpet in their award winning jazz and marching bands. Ron graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas. He worked for Black & Veatch for his entire career, becoming a Vice President and lead membrane water treatment plant designer. Ron and his wife Betsy relocated to Tempe, Arizona for project work, where he completed his Master's Degree, and then to the San Francisco Bay Area for work in the B&V Walnut Creek Office. They had two children, Alexander and Leslie, whom he loved dearly.
Ron was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2007 and took early retirement in 2015. Ron's lifelong passions included muscle cars, model trains, cats, golf, the KC Chiefs and KU Jayhawks, and drinking cabernet with friends in the wine country. Ron also loved the Rock Steady Boxing program designed for those with PD. He & Betsy restored a historic house in Oregon and their Victorian in Benicia.
Ron is survived by his wife, Betsy, son, Alexander, daughter, Leslie, and his sister, Neva Schleper, her husband, Charlie, and their daughters, Amy Schleper and Angela Wong (Andrew) and their two sons. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
