Ronald Goodstein
June 28, 1937 - December 27, 2019
Palm Desert, California
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing the Ronnie Goodstein. He was 82 years old. Ronnie left behind the 'love of his life', Laynee and his adorable special dog, Lexie along with his two sons, Jeffrey and Robert Goodstein, two grandchildren, Jesse and Elsie, nephews, grandnieces and a grandnephew.
In his heyday, Ronnie was well known throughout the bay area as co-owner of Baron's Jewelers, a business he loved and a job he loved doing. He enjoyed the horse races and owned, bred and raced a few at Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields.
He began life in the Bronx and worked from the age of 9 years old, plucking and delivering chickens. Ronnie came to California with his mother and sister at the age of 14 and began working odd jobs until he found work in a pawn shop – which started his passion in the jewelry business.
He loved life. He played tennis, loved to snow ski, enjoyed water skiing and played golf all of which he taught his boys. He loved spending time at Lake Tahoe with Laynee and his sons.
Ronnie had an abundance of friends and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Services will be held at the Home of Eternity at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Please make any donations to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020