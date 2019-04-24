|
|
Ronald H. Blakemore
July 15, 1938 – March 30, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Raised in Manteca, CA, Ron moved to Antioch upon marrying his wife, Judy (Costanza), in 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Irene Blakemore, and in-laws Peter and Margaret Costanza. Ron is survived by his wife Judy and sister-in-law Janet Costanza.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA 94509. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ron's name to St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019