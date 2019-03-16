Ronald H. Boak

September 3, 1948 - March 11, 2019

St. Helena, California

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, Ron Boak, 70, of St. Helena, California, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 with his family present. He had bravely confronted and fought cancer.

He was born September 3, 1948 in El Cerrito, California and resided in St. Helena for the past 42 years. He graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1966 and received a BA from Northern Arizona University.

Ron spent 20 years in law enforcement – starting in Pinole and retiring from El Cerrito Police Department. He enjoyed a second career in the private sector as a human resources executive in the Napa Valley. Tiny and Ron enjoyed their retirements together – traveling, visiting friends and spending the bulk of their time with their four grandchildren.

Ron was an avid sports fan – specifically a lifelong Oakland A's and Raiders supporter. Later in life he enjoyed attending the recitals, baseball, soccer, and basketball games of his three oldest grandchildren. Ron was voracious reader and friend to many. He led by example and was always quick to help anyone who needed it! He was happiest in his backyard - manning his grills - and feeding all who crossed his door.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tiny Boak of St. Helena; daughter Kasey Barley and husband Rob of Petaluma; daughter Kortney Capretta and husband Tony of Petaluma; grandsons Harrison Barley, Mac Capretta and Bo Capretta; granddaughter Paige Barley; sister and brother in law Sue and Greg Bone of Moraga, nephew Justin Bone of Oakland; niece Megan DeBerry and husband Jefferson of Virginia; sister in law Sharol Strickland and husband Bones of Paradise. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Boak of El Cerrito.

Private services will be held with family later this Spring. If you would like to do something in Ron's memory, he was a lifelong supporter of the Hanna Boys Center, https://www.hannacenter.org/.

During this difficult time, our family has been lifted by the outpouring of support and kind words from all the people Ron knew and touched through the course of his life. As one close family friend shared, "Ronnie just had such a positive outlook on life and made the simplest things seem special, like pennies and purple gum balls. We know Ronnie loved us because he showed us. He showed us how to be a good father/grandfather/husband/friend – and master of the BBQ."

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. "





