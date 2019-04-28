Ronald John Pascoe

Sept. 1, 1932 - March 21, 2019

Walnut Creek

Ronald Pascoe, a long time resident of Walnut Creek passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on March 21, 2019. Ronald was born in West Hollywood, CA on September 1, 1932 to Jack and Dorothy Pascoe. Ronald is a graduate of South Western University School of Accounting and Law. He was a true patriot who served honorably in the US Army in South Korea.

Ronald loved travelling the world with his wife, his coffee black and time with his family, especially summers on Balboa Island in Newport Beach. He spent his entire 38 year career as an accountant for Chevron Shipping Company, was an active member of his community and involved in local organizations, the Elks Club, Walnut Creek Planning Commission and was a Mason with The Van Nuys Lodge Masonic.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Pascoe, two sons, Scott and Brent. He has 6 grandchildren Sydney, Samantha, Caden, Gage, Presley and Logan, one great granddaughter Shaylee and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Donald Pascoe, who passed away in 2018. The family is having a private ceremony for his ashes.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his life on May 20th, at 3:00 PM at The Gardens Room at Heather Farms, 1540 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Special Olympics, Veterans Fund, or John Muir Hospital.





