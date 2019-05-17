East Bay Times Obituaries
Ronald Jones
Sept. 11, 1959 ~ May 5, 2019
San Francisco
Ron passed away very unexpectedly in San Francisco.He was born in Antioch, California to Dwane and Sylvia Jones. Graduated from Antioch High School in 1978. He worked in the boat/marine industry for much of his life.
Predeceased by his parents Dwane and Sylvia and his brother Stephen.
Survived by his long time partner Kelvin, sisters Kate (Grant), Nancy (Duane), brothers Howard (Heidi), Dave and Jeff. Nieces and nephews - Rickey, Beau Andy, Alyson, Tim, Maddie, Claire, Michelle and Philip. Also survived by several cousins and many close friends.
Ron was a really great person and we will miss him.
We will be scattering Ron's ashes in the San Francisco Bay as per his wishes. Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society of Walnut Creek.


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019
