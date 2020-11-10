Ronald Lee JacobsonOctober 13, 1947 - November 3, 2020Resident of Concord, CARonald Lee Jacobson, 73, died November 3rd, 2020, of complications from cardiopulmonary disease.Ron was born in Hampton, Iowa, and moved with his family to Southern California in 1954, where he grew up in Glendale. He attended Glendale Academy and La Sierra College and enjoyed surfing, attending concerts, and watching sports — especially the Atlanta Braves and Iowa Hawkeyes.He began his working life at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California as foreman of the arcade, and, in his second career, he was an optician in the East Bay for more than 20 years.He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco.He was predeceased by his parents, Wanda (nee Huston) and Gerald Jacobson.Ron is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catherine; his sister, Connie Jacobson and her family, Kimberly Gray (James), and Alex, all of Tracy, California, and Greg Smith (Krista), of Portland, Oregon; half-sisters Jean Jacobson of Union, Kentucky; Joyce Meyers-Nouget (Les), of Newport Beach, California; Julie Fill of Arroyo Grande, California; and Jeralyn Heath (Dennis) and half-brother, Joel Jacobson, of Marion, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.Interment is at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite cat rescue or animal society in Ron's memory.