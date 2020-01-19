|
|
Ronald "Ron" Michael Pawelchak
June 11, 1941 - December 24, 2019
Pacheco
Ronald "Ron" Michael Pawelchak passed away suddenly Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019 after a short battle with liver cancer with his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon by his side. Ron was born in Terryville, Connecticut on June 11, 1941 to proud parents Michael and Stella Pawelchak. Directly after high school Ron went into the United States Navy where he was proud to say he traveled the world from the French Rivera, Cuban Missile Crisis and three trips to Vietnam. He attended every school the Navy offered him which enriched his life as a highly skilled tradesman. After serving his country in the Navy for 8 years, Ron was able to continue his career as an engineer, machinist, welder, electrician, plumber, boiler man, ham radio operator (KQ6IT & WD6DSU), a fearless 200 ft tower repairman, tree pruner, campground host for US Forestry Service out of Chester, California and after 15 years working at Mt. Diablo Medical Center, Ron retired as a stationary engineer. Ron often referred to himself as the brain surgeon of the No.3 boiler where he would sometimes BBQ lunches for the engineers and nurses.
Traveling was a passion for Ron and his wife, they traveled in their motor home to mountains and as far as Alaska. Along the way, Ron would point out beautiful clouds and encourage his wife to paint them and always championed Sharon in her painting. He settled for vacationing in a trailer in Morro Bay where they visited with many friends and to watch the beautiful sunsets. After working on race cars at the Sonoma track he became an avid fan of nascar and Jeff Gordon and boasted of the opportunity of driving a nascar on the race track in Florida. Ron enjoyed his many concerts from Willie Nelson to Bon Jovi. Diagnosed with Alzheimer 7 years ago, he never let it slow down his active life. A man of all seasons, known for his wonderful weird sense of humor, generosity and helpful services to his family and friends, Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend that was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and he is survived by his wife Sharon; children: Sheralynn Ramos and her husband Richard, Pamela Myers and her husband Mark and Ronald Michael "John" Pawelchak, Jr.; grandchildren: Kassandra Ledesma her husband Ambrose, Kayla Ramos, Austin Myers and Hunter Myers; 3 great grandchildren: Julian, Olivia and Aiden Ledesma; sister, Karen Bannon and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial mass will be held January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Avenue, Concord, California 94519.
The family would like to thank the staff of Penny's Guest Home and Vitas Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Alzheimer's foundation in his name.
View the online memorial for Ronald "Ron" Michael Pawelchak
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020