|
|
Ronald "Ron" Mueller
45 years
Livermore
Ron was born and raised in Livermore California and was fifth generation living in the Livermore Valley. He lived on a ranch for 15 years before moving to Livermore where he lived until 2004. Ron worked for the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks department; first part time and then full time for a total of 45 years. He started as a youth sports supervisor from 1963 to 1979 then became Building Maintenance Supervisor until he retired in 2002. During that time, he also co-owned, with his brother and cousin, a cutting horse and boarding horse ranch outside of town.
He played fast pitch softball for 22 years and for 10 of those years he was on a pro fast pitch traveling league that traveled all over California. During that time he was president of the Livermore Softball Association for several years. He was a volunteer Fireman for the Livermore Fire department for 10 years, chairman of the Native Sons of the Golden West Buck contest for 11 years and Emcee of the contest for 30 years. He was very involved in the Livermore Rodeo Association and was on the board of directors for 20 years and was still active as an associate director working at the Rodeo every June until 2017. He was elected into the Tri Valley sports hall of fame in 1995 for his participation in football and baseball and his work with the Tri Valley youths. After his brother Craig passed away he decided to dedicate a golf tournament in Craig's name that raised money for youth sports in the Tri Valley and put that tournament on for 10 years. Currently he was involved with the Ione Native Sons of the Golden west serving as chairman of their annual sporting clay shoot.
His favorite past time was being with friends and family talking, laughing, playing games and enjoying life. His hobbies were deer hunting, antiquing, golf, cards, gardening, horse racing and playing Yahtzee for lottery tickets. Ron is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Ronald and his wife Kelly; granddaughter, Jesselynn; grandson, Jacob and his wife Smita; son, Anthony DeBok; and granddaughters Harley and Georgia. A memorial will be held in March with details being announced soon with hopes that all that knew Ron will attend to give Ron a rousing and loving goodbye. If you knew Ron, you know he was always up for a good time. He will be missed by so many.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Daneri Mortuary
209-223-0793
View the online memorial for Ronald "Ron" Mueller
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020