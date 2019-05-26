Ronald "Ron" Parker

Oakdale, California

Born in Florida on January 24, 1947, Ronald "Ron" Parker, 72, entered into rest on May 16, 2019 in Modesto, Ca surrounded by his devoted family. He is preceded in death by his father Alex Parker.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years Loretta Parker of Oakdale, mother Olga Parker of Manteca, son Bryan Parker of Modesto, granddaughter Jessica Lewis of Oregon, sister Loretta Medina of Mexico, brother-in-law Lloyd Montoya (Bea), nieces Denise Montoya and Angie Jenkins (Daryl).

Ron was a 20 year resident of Oakdale previously of Blackhawk. He was part owner and President of Santa Clara Building Maintenance Inc. for over twenty years, which served all of the bay area as well as, parts of Nevada and Utah. Ron was a car enthusiast and he had a passion for restoring Corvettes to their original state. He won many accolades throughout the years for his work. His two most prestigious awards were the 2002 Zora Duntov Mark of Excellence for his 1957 Roadster and the 1999 McLellan Mark of Excellence for his 1982 Collector. Ron was a member of Discovery Bay Corvette Club and the National Corvette Restorers Society. He enjoyed the outdoors especially boating, water skiing and swimming. He was a huge fan of the Bay Area Sports teams following the 49ers, Warriors and Giants. A man of his word Ron had a passionate spirit and loving kindness and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Parker family. A Rosary will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm held at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca, Ca. A Prayer Service will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also held at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel. He will be laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery 17871 S. Carrolton Rd. Escalon, Ca.





