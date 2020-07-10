Ronald Perry PendergraftAugust 4, 1933 - July 4, 2020Resident of Fremont, CARon passed away, July 4, 2020, after many years of suffering with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Pat, and his children, Susan Murray (Jim), Janice Alvira (Marcos), Tim Collett (Ilyse), and Tom Collett (Cheryl). He loved and was proud of his seven grandchildren: Annie Alvira Dunne (Chris), Alex Alvira, Allison Murray, Kevin Murray, Braedon Collett, Connor Collett, and Rio Collett. Sadly, he never knew his first great-grand-child, Eleanor Elizabeth Dunne, born on June 30, 2020. Ron was born in Gridley, CA, and although he lived other places in his youth, he always called Gridley his hometown. His mother and father were Elizabeth Smith Bishop and Caro Pendergraft. Ron attended San Francisco State University where he received a teaching credential. He later received a Masters Degree in education from San Jose State University. He was a teacher in Fremont for over 30 years, first at Chadbourne Elementary, but spent most of his teaching years at Hopkins Jr. High in the Special Education Department. Ron was a lover of classical music, especially music from the Baroque Period. He treasured his original hand-made wooden flutes. He enjoyed many hours of playing and listening to music. Ron also loved old phonographs and records from the 1930s and '40s. Although he sold most of his early Victrolas, he always maintained a large record collection. Ron's family wants to thank some wonderful people who were always there for us these last years. First of all, our deep gratitude and love to Cecile, his nurse at Angels Hospice who went above and beyond for Ron and family. Sincere thanks to all the angels at Angels Hospice: nurses, doctor and staff. They are remarkable people. Words can't express our love and appreciation to the Common Destiny Care Home, especially the head caregiver, Norah. These wonderful people actually care about their patients and treat them with respect and dignity. Ron was a true gentleman. He was loved and respected by his family and friends. Per Ron's wishes, no services will be held.