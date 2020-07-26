1/1
Ronald Raimondi
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald Raimondi
April 2, 1943 - June 22, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Ronald Carl Raimondi passed away on June 22, 2020, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. Uncle Ron was born in Oakland, CA, to Clarence "Hank" Raimondi and Grace (Marshall) Raimondi. His brother John, and sister-in-law Charlene, also preceded him in death. Uncle Ron leaves behind his nieces, Cheryl Meares, Michelle Thompson(Jim), and Stacey Ferreira (Michael). He will be missed by his great-nieces and nephew, as well as many cousins. Ron's greatest pride was his family. He never forgot a birthday, dance recital or football game, and could often be found going from one CYO gym to the next.
After graduation from Bishop O'Dowd High School; and the University of San Francisco, he obtained his secondary teaching credential and taught high school in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach. He began his 30-year career at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, retiring as the Finance Manager in 2005. He was generous to a fault, as his gift giving for the holidays was legendary, as were the wonderful potluck luncheons he arranged. Ron encouraged an inclusive workforce long before it was fashionable to do so. He was the epitome of a classy gentleman, and will be long remembered as "Uncle Ron" to those he mentored over the years.
After retirement, he volunteered as an elementary school tutor and a member and past president of the Piedmont-Montclair Rotary Club. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a future date, so we'll have a chance to share our memories over a martini.
We are grateful to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. At Uncle Ron's request, donations in his honor can be made to Moreau Catholic High School, for the "John and Charlene Raimondi Memorial Scholarship Fund," at www.moreaucatholic.org, by clicking the MAKE A GIFT button, or by sending directly to MCHS Advancement, 27170 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA, 94544, noting "Raimondi Scholarship" on your donation.


View the online memorial for Ronald Raimondi

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
