Ronald Rivera
October 26, 1953 - April 2, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Sanchez Rivera announce his passing on April 2, 2020 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.
Ron was born in Coronado, CA. His family moved to Livermore, CA in 1967 where he was a 1971 graduate of Granada High.
Ron was a Navy Veteran spending his active duty in Meridian, MS and Whidbey Island, WA. After his discharge from the Navy he attended Chabot College where he received a degree in Nursing. Ron began his career as an RN at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore eventually specializing in Cardiac Care at Stanford/Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton. His love of medicine was only surpassed by his love for his family and his faith in Christ. He retired after 38 years of service and recently moved to Las Vegas, NV to be closer to his stepdaughter and soon to be son-in-law.
Prior to moving to Las Vegas, Ron attended New Life Church in Dublin, CA where he was a leader of Prayer Groups and Bible Studies.
Ron was a devoted husband, stepfather, brother, uncle, and friend with an unwavering devotion to Jesus Christ. He lived each moment with gratitude and appreciation, never taking life for granted. He was a strong man of faith and faced his cancer battle with the same courage, humility, and grace that exemplified his life. Ron's witty sense of humor was always on display even in the most difficult of circumstances.
He met his bride Sharon through a mutual close friend, Mel Dailey. Their friendship blossomed into a love that many only hope to experience in their lifetime.
Ron loved Sharon's children and grandchildren as his own. He had an especially close relationship with his stepdaughter Raquel and her fiancé Jon. Their love for Ron in return was quite evident in the days leading up to his passing.
Ron loved and is loved by his wife Sharon; his children, Robert Armstrong (Chris), Raquel Sanchez (Jon Buchanan), Tony Frerking (Christie); Grandchildren Nadia, Eli, Rowan, and Xander Armstrong; Dominic, Gigi & Bella Buchanan;
Siblings Teri, Joe (Ilene), Ed (Dan & Cheryl), Laverne Hancock (Mark), Richard, and Deb Guillermo (Dawn). In addition he leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Kay Frerking, his parents, Jose and Juanita Rivera, and his brother Tony Rivera.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the COVID-19 recovery.
A quote from Ron:
Love is eternal, which is why grief has no timeline to completion.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020