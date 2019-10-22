East Bay Times Obituaries
Ronald Taylor


1933 - 2019
Ronald Taylor
Feb. 27, 1933 - Oct. 17, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Ronald Taylor, 86, passed away on October 17, 2019. Born to Alvah Taylor and Laura Da Costa in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Ronald was a resident of Fremont for fifty-six years. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Connie E. Taylor; seven children; and fourteen grandchildren. Ronald was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, he was known and will be remembered for his love of his family and his faith in God. A vigil will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 41933 Blacow Rd, Fremont, Ca 94538, on Thursday, October 24 at 5:00 PM; and a memorial mass Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM; Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For further information, please call Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019
