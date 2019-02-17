Ronald W. Weston

October 10, 1942 - January 20, 2019

Resident of San Ramon

Surrounded by family, Ron Weston joined the heavenly hosts on January 20, 2019.

Born in San Francisco, he attended St. Anne's School and Sacred Heart High School. After a brief stint in the Christian Brothers he returned to SF and continued his journey of life-long learning, attending SF City College, San Francisco State University, Golden Gate University and Nova Southeastern earning a Doctorate in Education.

While working in retail at City of Paris in San Francisco, he met Eileen and they were married in 1964. His career included several management positions at Breuner's Furniture and Division Manager of Breuner's Southern California Rental Division. During those years he continued his schooling while raising four children and being active in the community.

After moving to San Ramon, Ron began his teaching career at Contra Costa Community College where he was instrumental in the development of a strong Business Department. He also served as Department Chair and Division Dean. He loved working with the Middle College High School at Contra Costa, encouraging and mentoring young students to go on to four year colleges and university.

After 21 years, Ron retired from teaching and embarked on a third career as Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Contra Costa Council. With the assistance of many others he collaborated with other charities and expanded the Pittsburg offices to include a Loaves and Fishes dining room, a Rotocare free clinic and the Winter Oasis project.

Ron was a loyal parishioner of St. Joan of Arc, a member of the St. Joan of Arc Conference and president of Hope Conference of St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a member of SIRS 128.

He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Eileen, his children , Ronald "Wes" Weston Jr., Paula Penninella, Sean Weston and Michael Weston, his wonderful daughters-in-law, Anna Weston, Elaine Weston and Gretchen Zeagler-Weston, and his "favorite" son –in-law Giancarlo Penninella. He loved his grandchildren, Jocelyn Foster, Shannon and Nicholas Weston, Marlena Penninella, Piper Weston, Gabriel Penninella and Abigail Weston. Predeceased by his brothers Larry and Dennis, he leaves his sister, Patricia Ann Contreras, brother Timothy Weston and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, San Damiano Retreat House, or Holy Names University.





