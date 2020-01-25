|
Ronald Z. Rocha
June 23, 1940 - January 20, 2020
Resident of Sonora
Ronald Rocha born June 23, 1940 a Bay Area Native Passed away with his two Loving Children by his side on Jan. 20, 2020. Ron was born in Oakland, CA. He attended Castlemont High. After Graduating he enlisted in the Army. Ron then became a Teamster following in his Father's footsteps. He was a devoted Teamster Member becoming Trustee, Dispatcher, Business Agent, Vice President of Local 70 and International Representative. He dedicated his life to his Family, Union & helping others, also volunteering at San Leandro Boys & Girls Club with The Boxing Team. Ron was an Avid Forty Niner Fan. Once retired in Sonora, Ca he loved to play Golf and was a Member of The Golf Nuts Club. Preceded in Death by Parents Zack and Alma Rocha. Survived by Wife Marie Rocha, Son Franklin Rocha, Daughter Maryann Sena (Tom), Granddaughter Victoria,(Tommy), (Vanessa). Brother Robert Rocha (Tete), Step-Son David Castro (Teri), Step-Daughter Michelle Kendig (Paul), Granddaughter's'(Taylor),(Lily), Many Nephew, Niece's, Cousin's & numerous Friend's. He will be truly missed by all. Services will be held Mon. Jan., 27 , [email protected] St. Leander's Catholic Church @ 10a.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 25, 2020