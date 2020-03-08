|
Ronald Zuckerman
March 25, 1940 - March 3, 2020
Lafayette
Ronald Zuckerman, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at Kaiser Walnut Creek Medical Center. Ron was born on March 25, 1940, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Louis and Betty Zuckerman. He spent his early years living in New Jersey and Philadelphia, before the family eventually settled in San Francisco. He graduated from Lowell High School and U.C. Berkeley before beginning his 36 year career with the Internal Revenue Service.
Ron adored his wife Carol, son Brian, daughter Lauren and would tell anyone who would listen how proud he was of them. Ron's passions included fishing, spending time outdoors (especially Burney Falls, CA), supporting his children's sports activities, growing tomatoes, collecting stamps and coins, and dreaming about what he would do if he won the lottery. In retirement, Ron looked forward to his lunches with coworkers and friends as they tried different restaurants throughout the Bay Area. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister Arlene Zuckerman. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Brian (Brianna), daughter Lauren (David Pendergraft), and grandchildren Adelyn, Miriam, and Cormac.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday March 28, 2020, at the Hacienda De Las Flores, 2100 Donald Drive, Moraga, CA. Please stop by anytime between 1-5 pm to share in celebrating and honoring a life well-lived. Ron had a gift and love for telling stories. In lieu of flowers, please share a favorite story or memory of Ron by emailing it to: [email protected]
Neptune Society of Walnut Creek
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020