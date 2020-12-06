1/
Rosa Castaneda Salazar
1923 - 2020
Rosa Castaneda Salazar
Sept. 4, 1923 - Nov. 7, 2020
Longtime Resident of Berkeley
Rosa Castaneda Salazar passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Mexico and was a longtime resident of Berkeley. She is now with her beloved husband Jose. She is survived by her daughters Maria Fazio of Berkeley, Ca, Josie DeLaRiva of Pinole, Ca, Ruth DeLaRiva of Berkeley, Ca, sons S. Juan Salazar of Berkeley, Ca, and John Salazar of Albany, Ca, grandchildren Michael, Troy, Michele, Armand, and Gary, and great-granddaughters Jenna and Alisia.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
