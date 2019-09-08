Home

St Monica's Catholic Church
1001 Camino Pablo
Moraga, CA 94556
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
, 1001 Camino Pablo Road
Moraga, CA
Rosalie "Lee" Belfanti


1927 - 2019
Rosalie "Lee" Belfanti Obituary
Rosalie "Lee" Belfanti
Aug. 23, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2019
Resident of Moraga
Rosalie Belfanti, born on August 23, 1927, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons, on August 27, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, PA, daughter of James and Theresa Totenbier and preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Belfanti and brother James Totenbier.
First and foremost, Rosalie was a loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family and treasured her many friends. In addition, she enjoyed fifteen years as a Special Education teacher with the Acalanes School District.
Rosalie is survived by her loving sons Thomas (Deborah) and Edward (Teresa); her grandchildren Thomas James Jr. (Whitney), Mathew (Monique), Edward Michael Jr., Nicholas and Dominic; great grandchildren; Cole, Tate, Mikaela, Keira and Gemma.
Memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo Road, Moraga. Interment will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019
