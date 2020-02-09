East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Rosalie Colombo
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:30 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of  Antioch
Rosalie M. Colombo

Rosalie M. Colombo Obituary
Rosalie M. Colombo
Aug 10, 1925 - Jan 29, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Rosalie passed peacefully surrounded by her family. A loving and wonderful mother, nana, and sister. She is survived by her two sons, Michael and John, stepchildren: Steven, Karen, Linda, and Carla, and sister Jennie, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul and grandson Steven.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a vigil at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Ignatius of Antioch. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
