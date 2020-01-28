|
|
Rosalind Crudo
Dec. 1, 1925 - Jan. 24, 2020
Castro Valley
Rosalind ("Roz", "Rusty") Elizabeth Crudo, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday 24 January at her home with her family at her side. She touched many lives with her compassion and loving spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rosalind was born and raised in Wasco, California. After graduating high school she decided on a career in nursing and became a Registered Nurse through the St. Joseph Hospital Nursing program in San Francisco. While in nursing school she caught the eye of young physician, Frank Crudo, who became the love of her life. They were married in 1950 and raised five children.
Rosalind was a resident of Castro Valley for 57 years. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed travelling. She was dedicated to her family, her Catholic faith, and very active in the Italian Catholic Federation.
Rosalind is survived by three children, Toni Neyland, David Crudo, and Lisa Crudo, three daughters-in-law (Bobbie, Mary Ann, and Kimberly), ten grandchildren (Mathew, Elizabeth, Christopher, Carolyn, Francesca, Jocelyn, Michael, Laura, Martin, and Damien), seven great-grandchildren (David, Brianna, Landon, Avery, Evangeline, Natalie, and Elijah), one great-great-grandchild (Rosie), and two sisters, Catherine Dounies and Monica Ferguson. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, and sons Stephen Crudo and Brian Crudo.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church in Castro Valley on Thursday, 30 Jan. at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass. Burial will occur at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Anthony's Dining Room, San Francisco.
View the online memorial for Rosalind Crudo
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020