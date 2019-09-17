East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Rosaline Pedro


1931 - 2019
Rosaline Pedro
May 27, 1931 - September 12, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Rosaline Pedro passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, September 12, 2019. As with many children of the depression era, Rosaline had to forgo higher schooling to help with the family dairy farm. As a child she drove a truck to deliver the milk cans. She rode horses to the ranch, had a love for animals (especially cats), labored as a office furniture maker, & enjoyed gardening until her health declined. She enjoyed bowling, bingo & trips to casinos. Cherished birthday/holiday/greeting cards received & any souvenir gift items brought back from vacations or short trips. When her health declined in later years she had care provided by Baywood Health Center with daily trips home to visit with family, friends, & her two pet cats (Tiger & Gemini). She was proceeded in death by her Mother (Rosa Santos), Father (Domigos Santos), & Brother (Domingos Santos). Also preceded in death was her best friend & roommate at Baywood Health Center (Louise Perez). She is survived by her two sons (John & Charles Pedro), two nieces (Louise (Santos) Balentine, & Dominique (Santos) Banner), Nephew (Mathew Santos), Grandson (Christopher Pedro) & his wife (Lisa Pedro), three great-grandchildren (Dylan, Clara & Camille), along with many other relatives. Visitation will be Thursday 09/19/2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. A Chapel Service will begin that morning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.Donations to Hayward Animal Services, 16 Barnes Ct. Hayward, CA 94544 or The Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 preferred.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 17, 2019
