Rose Ambrose Lafferty

May 20, 1915 - Feb 28, 2019

Resident of Antioch, CA

On Thursday, Feb. 28, heaven gained a truly exceptional soul when Rose Kathryn Lafferty, age 103, passed away peacefully at her home in Antioch. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on May 20, 1915 to Charles and Martha (Leber) Ambrose, Rose was the oldest of four girls. After living in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Southern California, the family settled in San Francisco. She took the daily ferry from there to Berkeley in order to go to college in a time when few women didn't. Her perseverance paid off when she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California at Berkeley in 1938 and became a school teacher. In 1940 she was a founding faculty member of Acalanes High School in Lafayette where she taught Spanish, Latin, English and French. She met William "Bill" Lafferty during World War II while he was stationed close to her home in Pittsburg and couldn't resist his charms. They married in 1943 and had four children: Maureen, Michael, Eileen, and John. Rose was a caring and devoted mother who placed family above all else, although her Catholic faith was a close second. After leaving her professional career, Rose was happy to focus her teaching on educating others about the Catholic faith. She was honored by the Diocese of Oakland for her involvement with religious education for 58 yrs. Moving to Antioch in 1979 she quickly became a founding member of the St. Ignatius parish. She began a bible study for adults that she continued to lead until she was 100. She was beloved by her grandchildren with whom she would get down to their level and play. Aside from family and faith, Rose also had a life-long love of travel and an appreciation for learning about other cultures. From traveling by train to Mexico in her twenties to riding elephants in Thailand in her eighties, Rose had an adventurous spirit that inspired those who knew her. Rose loved using her hands to paint beautiful landscapes, to bake delicious pumpkin bread, and to knit treasured afghans. She loved plants and was known to "borrow" slips of geraniums and other flowers from gardens she admired. She leaves behind a legacy of integrity, intelligence, kindness, faith, and love. She is survived by three of her children: Maureen DeAoun of Arvada, CO, Michael of Coronado, CA, and John of Antioch, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St Ignatius of Antioch, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd, Antioch, Ca. Visitation on March 12th at 6pm, Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Liturgy on March 13th at 10am.





