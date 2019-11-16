|
|
Rose Anna McGee
Feb.12, 1932-Oct.30, 2019
Former Resident of Hayward, CA
Rose, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hillcrest Memory Care in Antioch, CA following long term medical issues and vascular dementia.
Rose was the youngest child of Esther & Elmer Inglebret of Minnesota and sister to three older brothers, Bill, Bob, and Floyd. The family moved to San Francisco, CA when she was 10.
Rose met and married Rick McGee a Navy Ship Man in 1951 and had 3 children, Carol, Richie, and Becky.
In her life Rose survived two bouts with cancer, a benign brain tumor, and removal of a parathyroid. Rick passed away in Sep 2001. Rose moved to the Tropics Mobile Home Park in Union City, CA in May 2002. Her son Richie passed away in May 2003.
In 2015 Rose moved to Hayward, CA and shared her time between her daughters Carol Zimmerman (husband Mark), and Becky McGee (son Steven). In Feb 2018 due to vascular dementia she was moved into memory care assisted living and enjoyed her life there until the Lord called her to heaven. Rose left behind 2 grandsons, a granddaughter, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and tons of nieces, nephews, and greats and great greats across the USA.
Rose and Rick will be buried together at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery columbarium in Dixon, CA with an honors military funeral service. If you wish to honor Rose in some way donate in her name to .
Deer Creek Funeral Services, Castro Valley, CA (510) 317-7890 Jay Spenser, Director
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019