Rose Branchini
January 25, 1926 - January 28, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Rose June (Antone) Branchini passed away January 28, 2020 in Pleasanton, California at the age of 94.
Rose is survived by daughter Janet (Joe) Cristiano and son Rick (Pamela) Branchini, sister Jane Bianchetti (Pittsburgh, Pa.), grandchildren Vance (Mary) Branchini, Jennifer Branchini (Cam Inman), Scott (Sophie) Piper, Gina Piper (Shawn Farrell), Lisa (Alan) Coursey, John (Sally) Cristiano, Joe (Debbie) Cristiano, Dawn Cristiano, Denise Cristiano, Chelsea (Marc) Souza and Ashley (Mike) Stevens; great-grandchildren Anthony, Krystal, Joseph, Alexis, Jessica, Makena, Samantha, Michael, Kate, Brooke, Grant, Jocelyn, Luca, Paloma, Blake, Gianna.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband Gino Branchini, her sister Elma Crawford and her brothers Carlo Pierucci and Frank Pierucci.
Rose was born Jan. 25, 1926 in San Francisco to Sebastiano Antongiovanni and Mary Pierucci. She was raised there and attended Balboa High. Rose and Gino were married 59 years before he died July 12, 2003. They met working at the Fibreboard Box Company and later worked together in tax and insurance businesses. They moved to San Leandro in 1949 and went on to live in Castro Valley, Danville, Pleasanton and Livermore.
Rose was very involved in Soroptimist International, HEART in San Leandro and Avon. She enjoyed playing cribbage and blackjack, and was always game for water-ski and snow-ski trips with the family. A genuine homemaker, she was a world-class grandmother whose devotion showed in attending sporting events and always supporting her family.
Rose fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease in recent years. Her family thanks the caregivers at Valle Verde Care Home.
A celebration of life will be held March 22 at the home of Joe and Janet Cristiano. A private burial will take place at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Hope Hospice in Dublin or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020