Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Church
22824 2nd Street
Hayward, CA
Burial
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Rose Caravalho


Rose Caravalho Obituary
Rose Caravalho
Aug. 11, 1928 - June 1, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Rose Caravalho, born in Kauai, Hawaii on August 11, 1928 and left us for her heavenly home on June 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of Edward Caravalho of Hayward, Ca. She was the Loving Mother of Carolyn McClellan of Liberty, Ohio, Marlene Dias who preceeded her in death October 20, 1997, Beverly Dominici of Pleasanton, Ca, Gene Pestana of Fremont, Ca and David Pestana of Manteca, Ca. Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center at 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward for Visitation on June 12th at 5:00 pm. There will be a funeral mass on June 13th at 10:30 am held at All Saints Church, 22824 2nd Street, Hayward, followed immediately by burial rites at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward. For any information please call 510-537-6600.


Published in East Bay Times on June 7, 2019
