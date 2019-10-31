|
|
Rose Hallstone
Aug. 20, 1932 - Oct. 23, 2019
Contra Costa County
Rose Hallstone passed away after a brief illness on Oct. 23rd, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born in Madison County, Arkansas to James Vernon Ball and Mary Ethel (nee Scott) Ball. Rose enjoyed growing up on her parent's ranch and being surrounded by nature. She married Kenneth Rogers in 1948. They had four children; Loren, Richard, Susan, and James. Sadly, they divorced in 1963. after her divorce Rose and her children moved to California in 1965. It was here that Rose met and married her beloved husband David Hallstone in 1967. They later had one daughter, Christine. Rose was a hard worker who enjoyed several different careers throughout her lifetime. She worked mainly in the culinary arts, and became a nanny after she retired for several years. Rose loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and the Lord above all else.
Rose was proceeded in death by her parents James Vernon Ball and Mary (nee Scott) Ball; her siblings Olan Ball, Zelma Zumwalt, Ruth Masterson, Nolan Ball, Zola Ball, and Mary Samples; her beloved husband David Hallstone; her two sons Richard Rogers, and James Rogers; and her grandson Chad Rogers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her younger sister Lee (nee Ball) King of Concord, CA; her beloved children Loren K. Rogers (Pearl) of West Fork, AR; Susan (nee Rogers) Kirby (John) of Concord, CA; and Christine Hallstone of Brentwood, CA. She also leaves behind five grandsons, Doug Rogers (Leah) of Ozark, AR; Dakota Rogers of Ozark, AR; Matthew Kirby of Brentwood, CA; Andrew Kirby (Maggie) of Concord, CA; and Adam Kirby of San Francisco, CA. Rose also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren and many other friends and relatives. She waits to be reunited with all in Heaven.
Funeral Services will be held at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel in Concord, on Friday November 1st at 11:00am. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Rose Hallstone
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019