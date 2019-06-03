Rose M. Coggins

Resident of Hayward

Rose M. Coggins, a long-time Hayward resident, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Born to Italian immigrants in Bellaire, Ohio in 1922, Rose married the love of her life, John Coggins, in 1943. John was in the Navy and they were stationed in numerous locations throughout the country. John passed away in 1991.

Rose is survived by her five daughters, Lynn Cudney, Kathy Vigil, Susanne Coggins, Jani Bones and Barbara Sherwood. Rose was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Rose's daughters might describe her as "feisty" or "stubborn" but anyone who knew her would say that she was a loving, caring and giving person and anyone who met her knew her kindness.

Rose was a stay-at-home mother and participated in many activities at St. Bede's Catholic Church teaching catechism and working on annual events hosted at the church. Once her youngest children were in middle school, she went to work at Lerner Shops at the Southland Mall, where she worked for 20 years.

Rose was also a charter member of the St. Rose Auxiliary and volunteered over a 25-year period of time. She acted as President and also as the gift shop buyer and manager. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Rose Hospital Auxiliary, 27200 Calaroga Avenue, Hayward, CA 94545.

At age 92, Rose became an avid Golden State Warriors fan and watched every televised game dressed in blue and gold. She was lucky enough to attend several of their home games. The Warriors put a real spark in her life and she often times "coached" for the last few minutes of each game.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA. A reception to celebrate Rose will take place at the Mission Paradise Ballroom immediately following the service.





View the online memorial for Rose M. Coggins Published in East Bay Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary