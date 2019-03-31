Rose M. Pastina

July 30, 1922 - March 27, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Rose was born in a farmhouse in Pleasanton July 30, 1922, to John and Marie Medeiros who immigrated from the Azores Circa 1908. Rose had seven siblings all deceased, John Medeiros Jr., Manuel Medeiros, Joe Medeiros, Louie Medeiros, Frank Medeiros, Mary Medeiros and Irma Reese. Rose met her soul mate, Louis Pastina, at the Livermore Rodeo Dance June 1938. One year later, after Rose graduates from Amador High School, Rose and Louis eloped to Reno and settled in San Leandro to make their home. Rose and Louis had two children, Diane Pastina Knowles (deceased) and William Pastina. In 1961 when the nest was empty, Rose took a part time job at Kwik Way Drive In at 63rd and E.14th. That part time job turned into a 25 year career. Rose always spoke highly of her regular customers. Rose retired in 1986 but not for long. A long time family friend asked if she was interested in working part time in sales at Edith Guthridge Women's Apparel. Rose worked until the business closed it's doors. Rose's soul mate passed away in 2009. Two years later Rose suffered a disabling stroke. Rose is survived by her son William Pastina, Grandson Raleigh Knowles, Grandson Jeff Knowles, Granddaughter Jenn Knowles, six Great Grandchildren, one Great Great Grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Santos Robinson 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro. Wed. 4/3/19 4p.m.-7p.m. Burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Thurs. 4/4/19 9 a.m. Please no flowers, cards for donations, just a simple prayer for a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.





View the online memorial for Rose M. Pastina Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary