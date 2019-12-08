East Bay Times Obituaries
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Ave.
San Leandro, CA
Vigil
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Ave.
San Leandro, CA
Liturgy
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leander Catholic Church
550 W. Estudillo Ave.
San Leandro, CA
Rose M. Souza


1921 - 2019
Rose M. Souza Obituary
Rose M. Souza
May 11, 1921 - December 4, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Rose Marie Souza also know as Rose Sanchez, born May 11, 1921 to Frank and Caroline Augusta Baretta Souza in their home on Union St., in West Oakland. Baptized at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, raised three children Gloria Corral, Ernie Sanchez (wife Grace) & Diane Sanchez (deceased). Employed at St Vincent's Day Home for over 50 years, which became a second family to her. Grandchildren Diane Mascote McRae, Sherri Willingham, Dr Michael Sanchez, Gina Corral, Jill Sanchez Stokes, Jennifer Sanchez, and Elena Corral (deceased). Six great grandchildren Valentino & Cruz Corral, Jayla & Justus Stokes, Anniston & Carnegie Sanchez. Leaves many nieces and nephews from Kaui to Nevada. She will be 49 forever to all us. Visitation will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 starting at 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. The Vigil Service will be Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. The Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Leander Catholic Church 550 W. Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
