|
|
Rose M. Souza
May 11, 1921 - December 4, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Rose Marie Souza also know as Rose Sanchez, born May 11, 1921 to Frank and Caroline Augusta Baretta Souza in their home on Union St., in West Oakland. Baptized at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, raised three children Gloria Corral, Ernie Sanchez (wife Grace) & Diane Sanchez (deceased). Employed at St Vincent's Day Home for over 50 years, which became a second family to her. Grandchildren Diane Mascote McRae, Sherri Willingham, Dr Michael Sanchez, Gina Corral, Jill Sanchez Stokes, Jennifer Sanchez, and Elena Corral (deceased). Six great grandchildren Valentino & Cruz Corral, Jayla & Justus Stokes, Anniston & Carnegie Sanchez. Leaves many nieces and nephews from Kaui to Nevada. She will be 49 forever to all us. Visitation will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 starting at 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. The Vigil Service will be Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. The Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Leander Catholic Church 550 W. Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
View the online memorial for Rose M. Souza
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019