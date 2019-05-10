Rose Marie Burnham

Sept. 1, 1955 - May 1, 2019

San Leandro

Rose was born to her parents, Jan and Anna Borys, in Willows California on September 1, 1955. She was the youngest of three children, her brother Robert and her sister Lillian. After her birth, the family moved to Oakland, where Rose attended public school.

Rose met her husband to be, Robert Burnham, in September of 1970, during fifth period English class at Castlemont High School in Oakland. Thus began a relationship that lasted almost 50 years. Robert and Rose married March 13, 1976 in Douglas County Nevada. They ultimately established residency in San Leandro, California and raised three boys, Andrew, John, and Robert.

Upon graduating high school, Rose worked as a receptionist for several employers. After the birth of John, Rose took on the role of stay-at-home mom, raising her three boys. Rose dearly loved her boys, overseeing their development to adulthood. She became the "neighborhood mom" creating a safe environment for both her boys and their friends.

During her life Rose endured several serious medical conditions, which led to numerous hospitalizations. She underwent several major surgeries, bravely suffering through the pain and never ending poking and prodding of her doctors. When her kidney's failed, Rose entered hospice. During her hospice time Rose was resolved and displayed great bravery. Until her death, she remained more focused on her family than she did herself.

Rose was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister. She leaves behind a family that will always love her, and carry her in their hearts.

