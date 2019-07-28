|
|
Rose Marie Ferguson
February 23, 1936 - July 23, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Rose Marie was born in Harrisburg, PA and moved to Arlington, Virginia at age six. She attended St. Thomas Moore grade school and George Washington high school. After graduating she worked in the Pentagon as a secretary to a top MIT scientist. Rose Marie married Hugh in 1959 and moved to the Bay Area to be a mother and a housewife. She was very involved in all her children's activities. She spent a great deal of time working with her daughter, Karen, who was born with cerebral palsy. This involved weekly trips to Oakland Children's Hospital working with therapists. She supported St. John Vianney Church and was involved in helping at St. Mary's Catholic School and Northgate High School. She enjoyed social activities and was a member of the Diablo Diggers Dance Club and Navy League. She was an excellent cook specializing in Greek and American cuisine. She enjoyed her condo in Lake Tahoe and night life in Reno.
At age of 41, Rose Marie fell ill to Rheumatoid Arthritis and spent a great deal of time in hospitals and doctors' offices. She passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 83 in her home in Walnut Creek surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Hugh, her children Kathleen Foiles (Robert), Karen Ferguson and Robert Ferguson, her six grandchildren, Kevin Foiles, Robbie Foiles, Michael Foiles, Sierra Ferguson, Alexis Ferguson and Luke Ferguson. We will miss her.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
View the online memorial for Rose Marie Ferguson
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019