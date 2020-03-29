|
Rose Marie Hill
Jan. 16, 1942 - Feb. 28, 2020
Danville, CA
Rose Marie Hill, born to Minna and Otto Neitch on January 16, 1942 in Vancouver, Canada, passed away on February 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. "Rose" or "Marie" is survived by her sons Jonathan Hill (Michelle) and Jason Hill (Elizabeth), her sister Joan Wells, nephews Brent Wells, Gary Wells and Steve Wells and her five grandchildren Parker, Holly, Broderick, Charlie and Simon. Rose came to San Francisco in 1964 to visit her sister and liked the Bay Area so much she decided to make it her permanent home. She loved spending time with friends and family, her garden and fruit trees, managing her apartment buildings, signing barbershop quartet and playing ukulele. The family gives sincere thanks to Kaiser Hospice and all the other caregivers that made her transition peaceful. By request, no public services will be held however donations can be made to Rose's favorite charity, the Salvation Army, in her honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020