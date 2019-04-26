East Bay Times Obituaries
Rose Marie Vares
Oct. 8, 1934 - March 22, 2019
Windsor, CA
Rose Marie Jensen was born in Casselton, North Dakota on October 8, 1934 to Otto and Elvira Jensen. She passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on March 22, 2019 with her husband by her side.
Rose Marie grew up in Oakland, CA, and then married Stan Vares, and they happily spent the last 57 years together and moved to Windsor, CA 22 years ago. She worked at National Cash Register Company for 15 years until she retired. She enjoyed playing golf and traveling in her motorhome.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband Stan Vares, daughter Debbie Chamblin, grandchildren Derek and Kyle Chamblin, several nices and nephews, and her brother Ed Jensen (Sally).
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
