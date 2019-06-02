Rose Mary Tassielli

February 16, 1937 May 22, 2019

San Leandro

Rose Mary Tassielli quietly passed away on the evening of May 23, 2019 in her home. She was 82, born in Oakland, California to Italian immigrant parents, Erasmo and Ernesta Tassielli on February 16, 1937. Rose attended Oakland public schools and graduated from Castlemont High School in 1955. She went on to attend college at Holly Names University in Oakland where she obtained her degree in education. After obtaining her certification to teach she chose to make her home in the San Lorenzo public school district where she taught elementary school for 38 years and retired in 1997. Rose chose not to marry but committed her life to teaching hundreds of young students over the decades strongly believing that access to quality public education was the key to personal freedom along with building strong communities and nation. She also took care of her widowed mother, Ernesta, until her death in 1999.

Once retired Rose became active in the Castlemont High School alumni, Class of 1955, besides staying closely connected to her teacher friends. Her passion for reading made her a regular at the local libraries where her love was to engage the librarians in discussions about new writers, books along with daily life issues. Another love was quilting which she pursued through most of her adult life. With exceptional skills in sewing, knitting and fine hand work the quilts, wall hangings, dresses and sweaters were coveted by family and friends. Along with a fellow teacher at Lorenzo Manor the two of them decided to make hand made quilts for their fellow staff members, celebrating births and retirements. The quilts became highly desired gifts!

Rose was devoted to her religion and enjoyed the pastors and members of several Catholic parishes. Her main parish was Our Lady of Good Council, San Leandro. Philanthropic causes were always important to Rose and her giving covered a vast field of charities. From the scholarship fund at Castlemont HS to international causes such as Doctors Without Borders and the Maryknoll Sisters.

Her family meant a tremendous amount to her, almost never missing a day to visit with her older sister, Isabell. Rose was giving with her time, thoughtful and forward thinker and most of all a strong believer in women's rights to be in control of their own lives and careers.

Survived by her brother Gasper Tassielli of San Leandro and her nieces and nephews, Louis Daniel, Steven, Theresa, Diane, Barbara and Jim. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Isabell, her brother Frank and nephews Mark Luisotti and Mike Tassielli.

On Monday, June 03, 2019 family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, mass and burial at St Michael's Chapel, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd. Hayward. The Visitation is 10am to 11am, Service 11am to 11:45am and Burial 12pm. Donations can be made to your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity or the Alameda County Library Foundation.





