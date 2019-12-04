|
Rose Murie Giustino
February 8, 1922 – November 30, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
Rose was received by our Lord Jesus Christ the morning of November 30, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep after having gathered with family and friends in celebration of Thanksgiving. Rose was born near Lucca, Italy, but spent her early childhood in Black Eagle, Montana, moved with her family to Hayward as a young child, and raised her family in Castro Valley, CA. She was born one of twelve children to Alena and Alfred Grasseschi. She married the love of her life, Angelo Frank Giustino at the age of 24 and together they raised five children, Tom, Franc, Stefan, Carla, and Loretta. Together, she and her husband Andy and son Tom, owned and operated Castro Valley T.V. & Stereo for 46 years. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren, Angela Sbragia, Joe, Melissa Sequiera (Darryl), Anthony (Heather), Katie, Michael, Jane, Amber Eckerfield (Kyle), and Brianna Fillpot. Great-Grandma Rose also had 8 great-grandchildren that she dearly loves, Sicily and Ariah Giustino, Sophia Sbragia, Leila and Gianna Giustino, Talon and Camden Eckerfield, and Violet Giustino.
She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Wilson, Adelene Newcomb and Angelene Norquist (Bill), and her brother Rudy Grasesschi (Lois).
There will be a vigil on Thursday December 5 from 5 – 8 pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, a rosary will be held at 6:30 pm. On Friday 12/6/19 at 10:00 a mass will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and the burial will be held at 11:30 at Lone Tree Cemetery, 24591 Fairview Avenue in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019