Friday, May 1, 2020
Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery
Rose Pineda-Fernandez


1923 - 2020
Rose Pineda-Fernandez Obituary
Rose Pineda-Fernandez
Aug. 30, 1923 - Apr. 10, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Longtime Resident of Pittsburg, CA passed on April 10, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Lucia Nieves Pineda and Arcadio Pineda Sr. She was born in Toyah, Texas in 1923. Was 1 of 7 children surviving sisters Edwina Pineda & Geneva Hawk . Predeceased brother & sisters Arcadio (Kayo), Cruz Prezosi, Lucy Sandoval, & Ramona Perches. She moved from Santa Barbara, CA to Pittsburg in 1944 where she volunteered for the USO at Camp Stoneman, and where she met the love of her life, the late Gabino Jack Fernandez and they married in 1949. She also worked seasonal at the canneries in Isleton, Fairfield, Antioch and Martinez.
She was blessed with a Son Jack (Irene), and Daughter Geneva. In addition to her children and sisters, Rose leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Greg, Arturo (Soraya), Robert, Jacqueline (Pedro), Wendy (Simon), and Michelle. 5 great grandchildren: Jiovanni, Jackson, Stella, Elizabeth, and Simon Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on May 1, 2020.
Celebration of life will be at a later date due to current circumstances.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
