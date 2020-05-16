Roselie Girimonte
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roselie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roselie Girimonte
June 27, 1934 - May 6, 2020
Pleasant Hill, CA
Roselie passed away peacefully on May 6th.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, her three children: April, Michael, and Angela, 8 grandchildren, brother, Ray, sister-in-laws, Marlene and Carole and many extended relatives.
Born in Richmond, Ca and a graduate of Richmond High. Married Joe in 1955 and just celebrated their 65th Anniversary.
Moved to Atherton to raise their family and was actively involved with Church of the Nativity.
Roselie's talents included singing, dancing, hostessing, and running RJ Collections at SFDC.
She generously gave love and support to all those around her.
A "Celebration of Life" will be TBD.
In her memory, donations can be sent to Carlton Downtown Pleasant Hill or "Community Relief Emergency Relief Fund" with John Muir Medical Group.


View the online memorial for Roselie Girimonte



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved