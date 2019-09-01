|
|
Rosemary Corti
October 21, 1938 - August 25, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Rosemary Corti of San Leandro passed away on August 25th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 80. Rosemary was born in Merced on Oct. 21st, 1938 to Frank and Sally Spinardi. Rosemary married Gianfranco Corti in 1957 and accomplished almost 62 years of marriage. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Cristina Corti Kaady (Robert Kaady) of Livermore and Rosanna Corti DeMarinis (John DeMarinis) of Danville. Rosemary had four grandchildren, Alexandria Kaady, Dominic Kaady, Giovanni DeMarinis and Luca DeMarinis whom she loved very much. Rosemary is survived by her brother Frank L. Spinardi Jr. and her sister Janet Gaudette. Rosemary enjoyed gambling, playing bingo, reading and most of all, spending time with her girls and their families. Rosemary had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was the most giving, loving person. She touched many lives with her kindness. She dedicated her life to her family and will be forever loved and missed. Tuesday Sept 3, Viewing 5:00-8:00 Church of the Assumption 1100 Fulton Ave, San Leandro Vigil starts at 6:30. Wednesday Sept 4, Funeral Mass 11:00 am Church of the Assumption 1100 Fulton Ave, San Leandro Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward CA 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward In lieu of flowers the families request a donation be made to the in honor of Rosemary Corti.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019