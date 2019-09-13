Home

Rosemary Elizabeth Slater


1918 - 2019
Dec. 26, 1918 - Sept. 1, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Rosemary Miller was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, the oldest of four sisters. She graduated nurses training and married Gene Slater in 1940. She had to keep secret her marriage in order to be a nurse. She and Gene were married and in love for 78 years.
They moved to Castro Valley in 1955. She had three sons: Lynn, Mark and Kevin.
Rosemary loved being a wife, mother, nurse, sewer of many clothes, gardener and devout Catholic.
She is survived by son Kevin; grandchildren, Emily and Brian; and great-grandchildren, Angelica, Ashton and Cheyane.
She will be missed by us all.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019
