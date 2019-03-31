Rosemary Gillman

Resident of Pleasanton

Rosemary Gillman, 91, of Pleasanton, California, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Rosie was born to Ernest and Vera Grandgeorge on July 20, 1927, in Woolstock, Iowa. She graduated from high school in 1943. She married Everett Gillman on August 31, 1947, and they lived together and started their family in Iowa before finally settling in California in 1954. Together they raised four children.

Rosie leaves behind her granddaughter, Denys Thompson (Matt Thompson), and two great-grandchildren, Weylin and Winter Thompson.

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Everett (2001). Rosie also tragically lost three children in her lifetime: her daughter, Denys Ann (1956), her son, Ernest Frederick (1957), and her son, Kyle Weston (2016).

Rosie was a true believer in Christ and an active and founding member of her church, Valley Community Church. Rosie never knew a stranger and was always quick to offer both a smile and an ear. She and her family were longtime residents of their beloved Pleasanton neighborhood, and she made countless new friends at Creekview Health Center, where she spent her final days. She leaves behind a large community of church and neighborhood friends who made sure her last days were full and rewarding.

A service honoring Rosie's memory is scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Valley Community Church located at 4455 Del Valle Parkway in Pleasanton, California. An informal reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "Friday Friends" Disability Ministry, c/o Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway, Pleasanton, CA.





View the online memorial for Rosemary Gillman Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary