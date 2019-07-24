Rosemary Ragen

May 16, 1928 - July 16, 2019

Hayward, CA

Rosemary Ragen passed away peacefully surrounded by her three loving daughters, Debra Ragen- Coffman, Pamela McMackin, and Susanne Ragen. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Ragen, her parents, Erle R. Massey and Julia (Mason) Massey, her brother, Warren Massey,and her sister, Alice Massey.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter Deb Coffman, her husband, Tom, and their children, Chelsea and Kyle and his fiancee', Jenn O'Rourke; her daughter, Pam McMackin, her husband, Don, and their son, Ken, and his wife, Rosie (McBride); and daughter, Sue Ragen, her husband, Scott Muldavin, and their daughters, Maureen and Julia; and her brother, Rick Massey.

Rosemary lived during her early years in Oakland, California. She attended Sequoia Elementary School and Bret Harte Junior High School. She graduated from Fremont High School where she met the love of her life, Bob Ragen. They graduated together from U.C. Berkeley in 1950. Rosemary was one of only two women who graduated with a degree in Chemistry.

Rosemary and Bob married shortly after graduation, settled in the Hayward hills, and raised their three daughters.

Rosemary worked for Dow Chemical as a chemist after college. After the birth of her children, she became a dedicated, full-time Mom. Later, she attended Cal State, Hayward, and earned her teaching credential. She taught junior high science and high school Chemistry for 20 years in the Castro Valley Unified School District.

Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated teacher, talented seamstress, devout Christian, and attended the Presbyterian Church throughout her life. In her retirement years, she cherished her many hours spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B Street, in Hayward on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 8:30, with funeral services at 10 am on Thursday, July 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ministry of the Homeless, First Presbyterian Church, 2490 Grove Way, Castro Valley, CA. 94546.





