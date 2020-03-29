|
|
Rosemary Thakar
Dec 15, 1928 - Jan 27, 2020
Lafayette
Rosemary Thakar, a Contra Costa County resident since 1973, passed away in her sleep on January 27, 2020. She served on the California Community College Board of Governors 1996-2002. As Board President, Rosemary championed textbook affordability and revitalization of the Foundation for California Community Colleges on which she served 2001-2006.
A prolific community volunteer, Rosemary ran for Congress in 1984 and 1986. Her grass-roots door-to-door campaign earned her a win in the Republican primary each time (in 1984 by a mere 13 votes), but she was unable to unseat the entrenched incumbent. She also served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1988.
The mother of five sons, Rosemary was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Rose and John Evans on December 15, 1928. Her husband David was a business executive who was CEO of Thakar Aluminum at the time of his death in 1988. Not having had the opportunity to attend college following high school, Rosemary enrolled at Diablo Valley College soon after the family moved to Danville, CA from Wabash, IN in 1973. She later transferred to U.C. Berkeley, where she earned a BA in Rhetoric in 1978.
Rosemary's other volunteer affiliations include: founder and chairperson of Contra Costa Partners, whose Kids Are It program fingerprinted and distributed ID kits to 30,000 school children at no cost to families or schools; President's Advisory Board, SF State University (1978-1986); founder and chair, Rose Shenson Opera Scholarship fund; Board Member, Merola Opera Program; Director, Diablo Symphony Association; New York Metropolitan Opera Council; National Republican Women's Club; Lincoln Club of Northern California; Contra Costa Taxpayer's Association.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rosemary was predeceased by her brother John and granddaughter Rebecca. She is survived by her five sons: Clifford Hill, III (Roxanne) Ojai, CA; David Thakar, Jr. (Jane Rizzitano), Upton, MA; Todd Thakar, Gold River, CA; Michael Thakar (Mike Moore), San Francisco; and Nicolas Thakar (Jane); Alamo, CA; as well as 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
View the online memorial for Rosemary Thakar
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020